As a result of the explosion in the supermarket of the Magnit chain in Vladikavkaz, not a single person was injured. This was reported on February 12 by the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of North Ossetia – Alania.

“There was a collapse of the building, there is no fire, no injuries,” the message says.

Earlier in the day, a security guard working at the supermarket spoke about the moment of the explosion. A man on February 12 told the TV channel REN TVthat woke up from the cotton and managed to get out of the building on his own.

“I worked in this building at night. I woke up from the explosion, somehow crawled out of there, ”Zurab Zaseev said.

Cotton thundered at the Magnit supermarket in Vladikavkaz earlier, on Friday. The emergency services called the preliminary cause of the incident a gas explosion.

The press service of the government of the republic told reporters that one person was found at the scene, he was not injured. Law enforcement officers work with him.

According to emergency services, there was no fire after the cotton. Rescuers are currently dismantling the rubble. Investigators are working at the scene. A pre-investigation check on the fact of the explosion was started.