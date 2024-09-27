Recently, the United States Department of State (DOS) implemented new visa classifications, specifically C-4 and D-3. They are designed to non-citizens traveling to the United States for the purpose of joining vessels dedicated to foreign trade and lightening activities.

It should be noted that C-4 visa holders can stay in the United States for up to 180 days. This period is essential so that the crew members can coordinate their boarding and comply with the requirements of maritime operations. Additionally, by simplifying the process, the administrative burden is reduced for both applicants and immigration authorities.

As the organization clarifies, on the other hand, The D-3 visa allows non-citizen crew members to carry out lightening activities temporarily. Lightening activities involve the transfer of cargo from one ship to another, a vital practice in modern maritime logistics. This visa is of utmost importance to ensure that work teams can carry out these operations without unnecessary delays.

The establishment of the D-3 visa helps maintain the fluidity in loading and unloading operations. Allowing crew members to carry out these activities legally and safely ensures that supply chains are not interrupted, something particularly relevant in a context where efficiency is key.

C-4/D-3 Visa Combination



One of the most notable novelties is the possibility of a combined C-4/D-3 visa being issued to eligible applicantsdetails the means of migration BAL. This means that those who meet the requirements for both visas will be able obtain a single document that allows them to carry out both activitiesfurther simplifying the process for maritime workers.

The new visa classifications are part of the proposed amendments under the Energy Security and Lighting Independence Act of 2022. This legislation seeks not only to improve efficiency in the maritime sector, but also eliminate the need for individual parole grants for crew members.