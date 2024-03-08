It took its time, but yesterday finally, The substitute mayor of Culiacán, José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos, began to carry out the command castlings to maintain the operation of the City Council. In a council session yesterday, Ricardo Arturo Sainz López was sworn in as secretary of the City Council. He previously served as director of Legal Affairs. He has a degree in Law and has a master's degree in Constitutional Law and Amparo, which will be very useful in his work as second head of the City Council.

During the ordinary council session, the municipality postponed two important events: the call for the Culiacán Women's Award and the next Open Council sessions.

This was explained by José Ernesto Peñuelas Castellanos, as part of the electoral ban. During the event, the mayor was questioned by some journalists about his role as municipal president. He denied that the City Council could be paralyzed due to the electoral ban and maintained that the government plan and projects will continue. already raised by Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, before separating from the mayor's office to seek re-election.

In Cosalá, families get ready to celebrate the traditional carnival, In the midst of the controversy over theepotism that has been established in the City Council. And in the municipal seat of the picturesque municipality there is no other topic of discussion than the appointment of José Juan Conde Madueño as substitute mayor. He was left behind by Carla Úrsula Corrales Corrales to go for reelection to the presidency. Many citizens cannot explain how the members of the 64th legislature allowed this case of nepotism. We have to see how Corrales Corrales is doing in her campaign, since his administration has been marked by nepotism and his critics have counted up to 15 relatives in the City Council's organizational chart.

The one who came out to show his face was the leader of the Sinaloa Regional Livestock Union, Mario Noel Camacho, who was publicly criticized by a group of livestock producers who want him out of the leadership. To Noel Camacho he looked upset, more so due to the coverage that the media gave to the protest of the dissatisfied, who for a few minutes blocked the flow on one of the main roads of the capital of Sinaloa. Camacho called for dialogue and work. He revealed that the audit applied to the previous leadership resulted in “a filth”, which is being corrected with careful work and transparent use of public resources. He mentioned that there is clear data that indicates that previously a tremendous simulation of work was done, but that in reality nothing was done.