New footage of the moment of the destruction of a drone flying towards Moscow appeared on the network

A new video has appeared on the network of the moment the drone was destroyed in the Lyubertsy region, which was flying towards Moscow. They are published by Mash in Telegram-channel.

The footage shows a powerful bright flash in the sky above private residential buildings.

A Ukrainian drone attacked Moscow again on the night of Monday, August 28. According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, air defense systems (ADS) shot down an aircraft-type drone over the Lyuberetsky district of the Moscow region.

No one was hurt, no damage was recorded, said the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin. On the night of the attack, Moscow’s Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports suspended the reception and departure of aircraft. More than 15 flights were delayed for departure and arrival.