Injured in an accident involving the champion of Russia in high diving Salyamova lost a child

Ekaterina Zelenovskaya, who suffered in an accident involving Russian high diving champion Leyla Salyamova, told new details of the accident. Her words lead REN TV.

The woman was in a Volkswagen that a Mitsubishi car collided with, where a 23-year-old athlete was sitting. She said that she was driving along the highway towards St. Petersburg at a speed of about 110 kilometers per hour. “We saw that the oncoming car turned around. We didn’t even have time to do anything, ”added the victim. As a result of injuries received in an accident, Zelenovskaya, who was in her third month of pregnancy, lost her child.

Reports of Salamova’s death in a car accident appeared on January 13. The Karelia Committee for Life Support and Safety of the Population stated that the driver of Mitsubishi, who did not take into account the meteorological and road conditions, could be the culprit of the accident.

Saliamova became the champion of Russia in 2021. The athlete also has a silver medal of the national championship in 2015 in synchronized diving from a tower. She became the first Russian woman to qualify for the World Cup.