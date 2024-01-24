The number of Jewish survivors of the Nazi Holocaust is 245,000 peopleof which almost half (49%) live in Israel, according to a demographic study carried out by the Claims Conference, a private organization created in 1951 that centralizes Jewish claims against Germany.

(Also read: Attention: death of 74 occupants of Russian plane confirmed; it had Ukrainian prisoners).

The study, which the organization presents as “unprecedented” for its detail and which is based on testimonies “verified with documentation,” explains that the average age of the survivors is 86 years, with the youngest being 77 years old and the oldest are those who exceed their centenary (one case was born in 1912).

There are many more women (61% of the total) than men. The surviving Jews are found in 90 different countries: beyond Israel, predominantly in Western Europe (18%), the United States (16%), and countries of the former Soviet Union (12%).

A visitor looks at an exhibit in front of an image of the Nazi death camp Auschwitz at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial center in Jerusalem. See also Dev of upcoming Dune RTS went for cartoonish art style so looking at a desert planet for hours on end isn't boring

By country, the number of survivors in France is strikingia (21,900, 9% of the total), ahead of Russia and Germany.

The organization ensures that thanks to its negotiation efforts with the German government, 40% of the total receive a monthly payment, and the rest can opt for annual payments or a single premium; two-thirds have already received at least one pay.

(Keep reading: The Turkish Parliament ratifies Sweden's accession to NATO).

Regarding the origin of the survivors, those born in the former Soviet Union stand out (47%), ahead of those from Eastern Europe (22%) and the Maghreb (21%); only 10% were born in Western Europe.

About 245,000 Holocaust survivors are still alive. A research conducted by the US Holocaust Memorial Museum estimates that nearly 245,000 Holocaust survivors are still alive worldwide. Most of the survivors live in Europe, Israel and the USA. pic.twitter.com/4XlADh3Y6q — Rosa Cunha (@Conservadora191) January 24, 2024

Of those born in the Maghreb, the vast majority emigrated to France, hence the weight of the French Jewish community.

(We recommend: Maritime traffic in the Red Sea fell by 22% due to Houthi attacks, according to the EU).

The Claims Conference organization, which in its seventy years of life has dedicated itself to compensating these survivors, recalls that although “no amount can justify the destruction of human lives, communities and cultures, nor the efforts to annihilate the Jewish people, the physical and psychological suffering and financial losses of some survivors may be alleviated.

Furthermore, it is about “recognizing their suffering and preserving their stories so that they remain as historical records.”

EFE