Guadalajara Jalisco.- is approaching the tenth of May so it’s a good excuse to meet the figures it presents jalisco over our momsbecause, although each one of them is irreplaceable and unique, we do leave you the data that in the entity there are at least 2 million 345 thousand 160 women with at least one child.

According to the Institute of Statistical and Geographic Information (IIEG) of Jalisco, in the entity there are 3 million 571 thousand 466 women with 12 years or morebeing the more than 2.3 million of them who are already mothers, which means that 65.7 percent (%) of the women in that age range are mothers.

Through the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENOE), New Edition, the number of sons or daughters born indicates that el 17 percent, that is, 418 thousand 061 of the mothers in Jalisco they have a son; 26.3%, 616 thousand 259, two children; 24.7 (578 thousand 104 mothers) have three children.

12.3%, 288 thousand 117 mothers have four children, 6.9%, 162 thousand 304, five children and 12.0%, 282 thousand 315 women, have six or more children. In the case of marital status, 54.1% of women, one million 267 thousand 748, are married, 13.2%, 310 thousand 647 women live in free Union.

In the case of women without a partner before the law, 10.5%, 246 thousand 537 are single mothers and 7.2 percent, 167 thousand 713 mothers, were separated, while 64 thousand 413 mothers declare themselves divorced and 12.3%, 288 thousand 102, widows.

Likewise, the economic characteristics of the mothers in the entity were disclosed, being that one million 021 thousand 901 women of 12 years or more with at least one child, are economically active, however, of this, 97.3%, 994 thousand 577 mothers, work and 2.7%, 27 thousand 324, are unemployed.

56.4% of the mothers in Jalisco are not economically active, that is, one million 323 thousand 259, of which those who are dedicated to the administration of the home represent 86.5%, one million 144 thousand 513 motherswhile 91 thousand 966 are retired or pensioned.