In the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, there are already 1,024 inhabitants of the entity who have been arrested for driving while intoxicated, who were sent to the Ethyl Alcohol Detention Center known as ‘Torito’, without the right to pay penalty fee.

According to the municipal president of EcatepecFernando Vilchis Contreras only during the past weekend, during the Christmas festivities, a total of 16 drivers (15 men and one woman) were referred to the “Torito” when they tested positive for the breathalyzer test.

In addition, he explained that as a result of the program Drive Without Alcoholthe National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) recognized the reduction in a 27.54 percent in the number of road accidents related to alcohol consumption in Ecatepec.

He explained that during 2022, 419 operatives to detect drunk drivers, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the main roads of the municipality, in which so far there are 1,024 motorists who tested positive for the breathalyzer test.

It should be noted that the anti-alcohol operation will last until Sunday, January 1, 2023 to ensure the safety of the ecatepenses.

According to the statistics of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), Mexico is positioned as the seventh country with the highest number of deaths in road accidents.

On average, there are 22 deaths of young people between the ages of 15 and 29 per day, accumulating 24,000 deaths per year. This, moreover, is the fifth reason for the general death of the population and the first cause of death of young Mexicans.

It should be noted that in Ecatepec, 4 thousand 242 testsof which thousand 8 were positivefor which 948 men and 60 women had to be sent to Torito, where they remained serving an unchangeable arrest of up to 32 hours.