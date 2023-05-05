Guanajuato. In the forensic services of Guanajuato, at least 2,088 identified, unidentified or unclaimed bodies are under protection.

There are 1,186 bodies in the Guanajuato Forensic Panteón, another 77 corpses in the Forensic Medical Service and 825 more in municipal mass graves.

The above are figures from the Platform for Peace and Justice, based on official numbers notified by the Guanajuato State Attorney General’s Office, published by the Zona Franca news outlet.

Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre, State Attorney General, on the day of his report reported the identification of 1,105 bodies, only in the past year (2022).

According to Fabrizio Lorusso, an academic at the Universidad Iberoamericana León and a journalist, in recent times Guanajuato has been experiencing an unprecedented wave of violence that goes beyond

beyond the phenomenon of murders, which is “overwhelmed” and “alarming”.

Regarding missing persons, the figure would rise to 3,666 victims, taking as a reference the most current data from the FGE Guanajuato with the oldest figures registered in the public version of the National Registry of Missing and Unlocated Persons, continues Zona Franca.

The Platform for Peace and Justice recently denounced the case of Miguel Ángel García Valadez.

Miguel Ángel disappeared on October 13, 2022 in the Francisco Villa neighborhood, in Purísima del Rincón. It took more than 5 months for the FGE to take the genetic tests (DNA) from his family, violating protocols, Zona Franca details.

“On October 15, 2023, the FGE notified the family of Miguel Ángel’s lifeless identification, despite the fact that he was located on October 22 at the El Barrial dam in Purísima, nine days after his disappearance,” the platform says.

Given this, the aforementioned platform and the Collective “Buscando a Pablitos” demanded reparation for the damage to the family of Miguel Ángel, the recognition of institutional responsibility of the FGE for the delay in taking DNA samples, the violation of protocols and the negligence of the regional prosecutor and the head of the FGE himself, Carlos Zamarripa Aguirre.

The Platform for Peace and Justice has already presented, by means of an official letter, and for the second time, the proposal for the creation of the Institute of Forensic Sciences of Guanajuato, before the Congress of Guanajuato.