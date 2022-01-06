The Sena Public Employment Agency has opened job opportunities both in Colombia and abroad: Canada and Spain.

There are 163 vacancies open to work in other countries, among which are 105 for Canada: 100 in Ontario and 5 in Quebec.

It is important to note that Canada continues to be one of the favorite destinations for Colombians to migrate, and this can be an excellent opportunity to take the step.

Generally, there are offers for those who want to work as bartenders, floor installers, construction painters, crane operators and heavy construction equipment.

The vacancies below are those available to date, if you want another type of employment you should be attentive to the updates of the platform of the public employment agency.

Construction crane operator

Within the functions, they look for personnel to do work of routine maintenance as cleaning and lubrication of cranes, in addition to operating various types of cranes: bridge or lifting to lift, move and position plant equipment, locomotives, mounted on ships, bridge crane to load and unload ships in ports and other kinds .

You must have a driver’s license and basic mechanical knowledge.

There are 100 vacancies available and 200 people will be interviewed. The monthly salary will be 12 to 15 million pesos, with hours from Monday to Saturday and location in Toronto.

You have time to apply until February 4.

There are 105 job openings in Canada.

Automotive Mechanic Technologist

There are five vacancies for Technologists in Automotive Mechanics with 3 years of mechanical experience of heavy vehicles, skill in diesel and natural gas systems and agility and manual ingenuity.

The monthly salary is 6 to 8 million pesos in daytime and full-time hours in Montreal.

The ability to communicate in French or English is a plus and you must have the ability to meet tight deadlines and adapt to changes.

The application deadline is until February 10.

How to apply?

To apply to any of these vacancies you must enter the APE web portal. There you will find the search engine to find the vacancy that best suits your needs. At the bottom of the page you can see the list of both national and international vacancies.

In this case, you can enter the offer in Canada, search for one of the available vacancies and enter the job description: construction crane operator or automotive mechanic technologist.

From there, you can select the ‘Apply’ option. If you have not logged in, the system will request you to log in with your username and password. If you do not have a user, you can create one at the moment.

Remember, the system only allows the candidate to apply if he meets 100 percent of the requirements requested by the company.

