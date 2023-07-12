I am more than 10 suspects among doctors, nurses and laboratory operators for the death of Fabio Attilio Cairoli. The manager lost his life while he was with hers yacht at Giglio. She had docked on the island and on the evening of 8 July she suddenly fell ill. His heart stopped and he died at the age of 58. But there may be some responsibility for his disappearance.

On 8 July Fabio Attilio Cairoli was on board his yacht, moored on the island of Giglio, in the province of Grosseto, in Tuscany. The CEO of the gaming multinational Igt Global Lottery had been visited by doctors of the Orbetello hospital and discharged the day before after a medical check.

After obtaining reassurances from the medical staff, the man had returned to his yacht Giappa on the island of Giglio, to continue your holidays. Around 11pm, however, he suffered a heart attack. He hadn’t felt any discomfort during the day.

Soon after returning to his boat, the man fell ill. The 118 health personnel immediately intervened, but any attempt to revive the 58-year-old manager was completely in vain.

Those who were with him immediately called for help. Once they arrived on site, however, they could not help but ascertain the man’s death visited in hospital the day before.

More than 10 people registered in the register of suspects for the death of Fabio Attilio Cairoli

Prosecutor Carmine Nuzzo notified the notices of guarantee to doctors, nurses and health workers, such as laboratory technicians, of the Orbetello emergency room where the man had gone to be examined.

The investigators have already ordered the seizure of medical records and reports, including laboratory tests. An autopsy on the body of the 58-year-old manager will also have to be performed to understand the real causes of death.