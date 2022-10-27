OfMartina Lippl shut down

It is gigantic and weighs more than an SUV: a sunfish from the Atlantic Ocean. For researchers, however, the find is more than a record catch.

Lisbon – At the size of a fish, some are quick to exaggerate. Researchers have meticulously measured a majestic fish carcass and combed through the existing literature on sunfish. According to a team of scientists, it is now clear: never before has such a large sunfish been pulled out of the sea. It is the largest bony fish that researchers have ever seen.

Ocean sunfish off the Azores amazes researchers

Researchers in December 2021 with a giant sunfish at the port of Horta in the Azores (Portugal). ©Atlantic Naturalist

The colossus was floating in the Atlantic Ocean off the island of Faial in Portugal’s Azores archipelago. He was discovered in December 2021. The specimen was carefully retrieved from the water, brought ashore, measured and weighed there with a forklift truck: the sunfish weighed 2,744 kilos and was 3.60 meters long. An exceptional example, as recently featured in the specialist magazine Journal of fish biology published article can be read.

Ocean sunfish are known to be the heaviest living bony fish (in English: teleost). These sea creatures can grow to be over ten feet long. There are three different species: the sunfish (Mola mola), the giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini) and a smaller one, the sunfish sunfish (Mola tecta). The find in December 2021 is a giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini), which makes for looks with its dimensions.

Researcher on giant sunfish find: “There are more of these monsters out there”

“The Mola alexandrini reported here is the heaviest existing teleost specimen reported to date,” the scientists write. The size of the sunfish found in the Azores is impressive.

“It is almost half a tonne (444 kilograms) more than the largest known specimen (2,300 kilograms) caught in 1996 off Kamogawa, Japan.” of their conspecifics.” According to the researchers, the record for the heaviest “normal” sunfish (Mola mola) is 1,320 kilograms.

Find surpasses giant sunfish from 1996

1996 : A giant sunfish (Mola alexandrini) with 2,300 kilograms and 2.72 meters long was discovered off Kamogawa (Japan).

Giant ocean sunfish from the Atlantic Ocean: This is known about the cause of death

What killed the ocean liner? Scientists are still unsure of the answer. A “bump” on the head with traces of red paint indicates that the sunfish was hit by the keel of a boat at some point. There are many indications of a major impact. However, whether this happened before or after death is uncertain.

The sunfish is over 12 feet long and weighs over 6,000 pounds. ©Atlantic Naturalist

José Nuno Gomes-Pereira, marine biologist at Atlantic Naturalist and co-author of the study believes that boats in the Azores need to move more slowly and pay more attention to the impact on marine life.

In his opinion, the finding of the giant sunfish gives hope. “This species can reach this size. We just finally managed to weigh and measure one. There are more of these monsters out there,” Gomes-Pereira said in the The New York Times. The discovery shows the ocean is still healthy enough to support the world’s largest animals. But the positive should also inspire. “It is a warning to us of the need for further conservation action.”(ml)

