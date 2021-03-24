Confusion in my head, restlessness in my spirits. As one of my daughters once said when she was little: “And now La Niña M., from her disappearance to her reunion, the screens flooded us with her innocent face, her hidden little eye… Notice: we have discovered that there are more M girls? And they multiply inexhaustibly in our consciousness.

But, didn’t we see them on the subway offering stamps for a handout? We do not doubt whether to give them something to quiet our conscience? This takes years and awaits responses. However, there is something good about this unpunished exposure of misery. It allows us to remember all the times when we naturally look at poor children on the street.

They, from their enormous lack, beg or cartone with their parents in a desolate display of their misfortune. “There is a child on the street”, said a song … and nothing changed … Years of increasing number of families in a state of defenselessness. Let’s wake up! There are more M. girls in all of Argentina! It is not a by-product of Buenos Aires Capital or Greater Buenos Aires. The parents of these children were also children without a place. It is not by chance that M.’s mother consumes or that the homeless person, kidnapper or whatever took her is illiterate. Let’s be sensitive to tragedy. Let us as a country look for a structural solution.

Let poverty be an exception in Argentina. M … beautiful; I thank you for the sacrifice of being famous for your poverty. You made us visualize what we naturalize by habit. That it is not a mere exchange; we all have to do something about this degrading spectacle.

Little girl M. … did you go for a walk with what you thought was a friend? Were you afraid to refuse? Did you get attached to him because you were so lonely? Did you get into a cardboard box because you were used to a house with colorful canvases? What are your secrets? What do you feel about all this? Didn’t the tarps, the box, the escape scare you? Now they call you “M” so as not to stigmatize you.

As if the name were what takes away your dignity- The social debt is unpaid. That beautiful movie “The Internal Debt” didn’t help us either.

Graciela Marchese

[email protected]

At 45 years it is necessary to know the full story

It is time to redeem guilt, to remove the gag from the past and reveal its horror. Part of our history still remains unfinished, since several of its executors died with impunity, without confessing their faults.

There is so much to discover about the genocide perpetrated by the military; of the repressors who remain without names, the locations of the clandestine centers, the fate of the kidnapped creatures, the bodies of the victims.

The Collective Memory is nourished by personal stories, by evidence provided by survivors, by their testimonies. It is time for the architects and witnesses of State terrorism to give an account of what they are silent, not to leave without revealing their secrets, to turn to Human Rights organizations to initiate or resume investigations. It is also necessary for the relatives of the disappeared to go to the organizations to identify the bodies found in clandestine graves that still remain as NN.

We need to know the full story, after 45 years there are still truths under the cover of complicit silence.

Hugo Zugueb

[email protected]

Of Cristina and “her lack of institutional power”

Let Cristina send, would be considered by Don Arturo Jauretche as a silly. If Cristina sent, she would have put the Minister of Economy. If Cristina had real power, her legal cases would not have advanced, Losardo would not have been Minister of Justice for almost a year and a half and would have appointed the Minister of Foreign Relations.

Cristina is only supported by the cabaret logic that runs through us, because Cristina “sells”, she is the great star of the national varieté; but as in all Cabarute the “derpo” has it the “ruffian”.

If Cristina had power, she would have no need to fence. Those who support Cristina’s “El Poder” are those who chamuyan “Pour La Galerie”. Cristinas’ “operations” (her letters, the police conflict in the province of Buenos Aires and the Verbitsky intervention) are only about actions that denote her lack of institutional power. The original agreement with Alberto only left room for the bard and the “mafia operations.”

Daniel Maccagnoni

[email protected]

Asks to adopt the market economy in Argentina

Populism does not believe in the basic laws of the economy and governs with government, statist and interventionist policies, declaring that, with them, it will improve the well-being of those most in need. However, there is increasing poverty and inflation.

Some politicians, especially from the university field, do not accept the market economy and prefer a socialist system that categorically failed throughout the world, and where Cuba and Venezuela are two examples in which millions of people chose to go into exile to escape poverty. and the dictatorship.

The State should not be a source of unproductive employment and handouts, which cause more inflation, debts and taxes, which discourage the productive sector, which is the great generator of growth and jobs.

The vast majority of countries that respect the basic laws of the economy and have adopted the market economy, grow, have price stability and reduce poverty.

We, who do the opposite, have less and less growth, more poverty and more inflation.

Ricardo E. Frías

r [email protected]

Neighbors of Palermo ask to be heard

In Buenos Aires there are conflicts that have been going on for years and that are getting worse day by day. 1,500 Serrano Street, between Honduras and Gorriti, is a no man’s land in terms of noise from music, occupation of public spaces: reserved for disabled parking, ochavas, roads and sidewalks of any trade.

Commune 14, Government of the City of Buenos Aires, prosecutors, APRA, Government Control Agency, 911 and Ombudsman’s Office. All without answers or actions.

The situation is aggravated when the summer comes (still in a pandemic) and the owners of the bars adopt a threatening attitude towards the residents of the neighborhood ringing the bells at any time, blocking the locks with glue, damaging cars for the disabled who live on the block and, even more so, when it comes to women. Everything is reported and recorded in videos and photos, but it is of no use at the time of a definitive intervention by the authorities.

All kinds of discrimination occurs: women, the elderly and the disabled. Anything goes when it comes to hearing threats and screams from bar owners. The inhabitants of those blocks keep waiting.

Fabiana Vanasco

[email protected]

Look also