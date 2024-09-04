Electric buses have appeared on routes in Moscow’s Western and South-Western Administrative Districts

Electric buses have replaced buses on routes No. 1 and 715, which run through the territory of the Western (ZAO) and South-Western administrative districts (YuZAO). The agency “Moscow” reported this reported in the press service of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of the capital.

Currently, electric buses operate on 139 routes in the capital, making the city the leader in terms of the number of environmentally friendly transport in Europe.

The Department of Transport noted that replacing one bus with an electric bus reduces carbon dioxide emissions by more than 60 tons per year. Passenger comfort is increased by a smooth ride and the absence of noise and vibration.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in Moscow had been significantly reduced thanks to the introduction of electric buses. Since 2018, they have reduced emissions by 130 thousand tons.