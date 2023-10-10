Nintendo officially announced last week that the sets of Lego based on his series Animal Crossing are on the way, confirming the rumors that circulated at the beginning of the year. However, no further information was provided at that time and the Animal Crossing on the website of Lego it just says there will be more details coming soon.

These details have now been provided by the leaker community. Lego. The filter Lego maxbautede revealed the set names in instagramafter which the fan account of Lego 1414falconfan applied these names to previously leaked set numbers to get full details.

These details were later verified by the leaker Lego exabrickslegogo_, who originally revealed the collaboration between Animal Crossing and Lego.

Moments later the official website of Lego published the sets that turned out to be the same at the rumored price and are the following:

77046 – Julian’s Birthday Party – $15.99 dollars (170 pieces)

$15.99 dollars (170 pieces) 77047 – Bunnie’s Outdoor Adventures – $19.99 dollars (164 pieces)

$19.99 dollars (164 pieces) 77048 – Kapp’n’s Island Boat Tour – $29.99 dollars (233 pieces)

$29.99 dollars (233 pieces) 77049 – Isabelle’s House Visit – $39.99 dollars (389 pieces)

$39.99 dollars (389 pieces) 77050 – Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House – $74.99 dollars (535 pieces)

However, the official website says that the sets will be available “soon,” but leakers assure that they will all be released on March 1, 2024, and will be built on modular plates that users will be able to arrange in the order they prefer to create their own. own island.

Lego has had success with its line of play sets Lego of Super Marioas well as with his constructions of Lego more advanced, including its set of NES of Legothe Question Mark Block Mario and the sets of bowser. His latest creation, expected in November, is a Piranha Plant from Lego.

It has also released sets based on other video game franchises, including Horizon Forbidden Westhe Atari 2600 and Pac-Man.

A range based on Sonic the Hedgehog was released in August, and more than 100 sets of Lego based in Minecraft since the first one was launched in 2012.

Via: Lego

Editor’s note: I love the sets Lego and even more so if they are based on video games. My only problem is that once assembled I don’t know where to put them.