With the triumph of Claudia Sheinbaum to coordinate the Defense of the Fourth Transformation, all the supporters of the virtual candidate for the Presidency of Mexico for Morena are very smiling and thinking about the possibility of negotiating a candidacy. That is the case of Gabriela Peña Chico, former president of the DIF Mazatlán in the first term and part of the second of the former mayor Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres.

Since Peña Chico left the presidency of the DIF due to the dismissal of Benítez Torres, she has been meeting with Morena militants seeking support, and recently leading the organization of the activities of women with Sheinbaum. They say that she has approved a candidacy for local representative, but there are so many who ask, that the possibilities are uncertain, the only possibility for her to achieve is through a gender quota. We’ll see.

The intention of the Chief Officer, Rogelio Olivas, to sanction the organizers of clandestine parties with more severe fines could be the way in which the organization of these activities is stopped, in which the majority of young people there are put at risk. come, because alcohol is sold to them despite being minors, and another situation that may arise is that in adulterated alcohol is offered these holidays that puts the lives of those who consume it at risk. Let’s hope that they manage to make the pertinent modifications through legal means, because beyond the collection measure, the organizers know that they are committing a serious crime that will impact their pockets.

A few days ago a complaint came that one of the condominium towers in sea ​​Avenue which opened its doors a few months ago. It did not have safety measures on stairs or the required and well-installed plumbing in case of fires. When asking the coordinator Civil protection, Eloy Ruiz Gastélum, somewhat secretive in reporting whether the condominium towers are safe or whether in the final inspection at the end of the work these constructions are delivered with the safety measures, he only limited himself to saying that none of the projects comply 100 percent , so when doing the review, they are returned with observations until they comply. Let’s hope that the reviews that the coordinator says Civil protection They are done with all seriousness, because if a fire or damage to the infrastructure happens and the expert report finds that there were omissions on the part of the builders and the Civil Protection inspectors did not detect it, that responsibility could fall on them.

Entire families of day laborers and older adults up to 75 years of age have been detected that do not have an identity because they do not have their birth record, reported Angélica Guadalupe Crespo Aguilar, official ofl Civil Registry from Escuinapa. Yesterday they carried out the registration of birth certificates in the municipal capital in that place to precisely address the great lack of people with identity in some areas of Sinaloa. They will tell us if the goal was met.

