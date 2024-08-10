Alaudinov: NATO is leading the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region

The attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk region is led by the NATO headquarters command. This was stated by the deputy head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, commander of the special forces “Akhmat” Major General Apty Alaudinov.

Now we are seeing from all directions that there are a lot of French, a lot of Poles, that is, a lot of foreigners. Of course, it must be stated that this operation is being led by the NATO bloc headquarters command. This is a clear question, because the Ukrainians themselves are unlikely to be able to formulate such a thing, to do it. Apts of Aladuin Commander of the special forces “Akhmat”

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces pulled forces from the Belarusian border into the Kursk region. At the same time, a large amount of enemy equipment was destroyed in two days, “probably, there was no such thing in the entire SVO.”

Related materials:

The West approved the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region

As Politico writes, Western countries, primarily Germany and the United States, approved the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region.

In particular, the German Foreign Ministry stated that Ukraine has the right to protection, which is “not limited to its own territory.” Also, the article says, Berlin did not give Ukraine a “red light” regarding the attack on the Kursk region.

In turn, the United States decided not to make a fuss about what happened.

Related materials:

Counter-terrorist operation regime introduced in Kursk region

On the morning of August 6, the Kursk region was subjected to a massive attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The border town of Sudzha came under heavy shelling. After that, Ukrainian troops, supported by tanks and armored combat vehicles, attempted to break through the Russian border.

Fighting has been going on in the region for four days now, and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced. The Ministry of Defense is building up forces in the border area, preventing attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to advance deeper into the region in the Sudzhansky and Korenevsky districts.