Very little clarity in the agreements that the Municipality made with the new Sea of ​​Cortez Aquarium, is what is exhibited a few weeks after its opening and closing of the paramunicipal with the same function. Some time ago it was mentioned that this public-private partnership would give the Municipality 8 percent of the box office for about 30 years to reduce the impact of the closure of the paramunicipal Mazatlan Aquariumand thus give way to Sea of ​​Cortez. Now, it seems, the percentages are down to 4 percent.

It is also not clear what will happen to the species and the penguins, which recently have been the most expensive purchase, since they are not negotiating about it. Currently, these birds are a very popular attraction, along with the sea lions, but the directors of the new entertainment center have not defined whether they will keep them via rent, loan or donation. And the municipal authorities are at the expense of what is decided.

Who does have his destiny sure is the director of the Mazatlán Aquarium, the biologist Pablo Rojas Zepeda, since the mayor Édgar González already said that when the paramunicipal disappeared, the official since the first administration of Luis Guillermo Benitez Torres, it is not contemplated to be reinstalled in another area. Apparently, Gonzalez Zatarain He is not very satisfied with the performance of the biologist, since for some time he has pointed out that in the audits that have been carried out at the Aquarium Financial unrest has been found, and in the last quarter of 2022 the accounts were on the point of not being approved by the municipal council, as there were a large number of legal loopholes that were not well clarified.

In addition to all these doubts, the mayor himself indicated that he would leave his team since he earned more than he did, however, no matter how much he was insisted, he did not give any figure or idea of ​​the current salary of the director of the Aquarium. But it must be taken into account that caring for marine life is very exhausting and risky.

For more than three hours, a group of people blocked Juan Carrasco avenue on the corner with Gutierrez Najera, in protest of the determination of the Municipality to continue with the idea of ​​launching the “preferential lane”. With banners attached to the outskirts of businesses, some closed, saying “no to the preferential lane” because the economy affected them, merchants and residents of the area protested and generated traffic chaos in the middle of the day.

Although they demanded the presence of the mayor Edgar Gonzalez, Hours passed, and in addition to the anger of the drivers because they had blocked a main road, the protesters were unable to obtain a response from any public official. The only ones who were mediating and helping with traffic were transit agents, who streamlined the road. The merchants say that the mayor should not be arbitrary with those decisions and ask for the return of parking for their customers.

The municipal president already said that this lane which is for the transit of trucks and other transport is going to be applied. We’ll see if the demonstrations continue, as the merchants threatened yesterday.

