Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 21:19

Congressman Delegado Palumbo (MDB-SP) said on Tuesday, the 2nd, that the decision by the Supreme Federal Court that decriminalized the possession of up to 40 grams of marijuana for personal use is ‘absurd’. “A single stroke of the pen, a wrong decision that will benefit thousands of drug dealers,” he said from the Chamber’s podium.

The trial at the Supreme Court took place last week. The National Justice Council decided to hold a joint effort in prisons to determine who fits the new criteria that separates drug users from drug dealers.

“What will happen now? It will set a precedent for people who were caught with 39 grams to be released. What these ministers don’t know is that these drug dealers can be drug dealers with a pinch of cocaine and can be users with five kilos of marijuana, depending on the circumstances in which they were arrested,” said Palumbo, who is a delegate for the Civil Police of São Paulo.

The parliamentarian made a prediction in front of his peers: “Now, drug dealers will be walking around with 39 grams, crime is applauding, crime is really happy, crime is celebrating because of all the criminals who will be released now.”

He said that ‘marijuana is the gateway to other drugs, you get dementia, schizophrenia’.

Palumbo called on the deputies to react. “The Supreme Court, with the stroke of a pen, decided to release the law, usurping the function of this Congress, and we congressmen, who have the obligation to legislate, cannot remain on our knees taking slippers, subservient, submissive.”

The congressman raised his voice and addressed his own colleagues. “This is a disgrace. I am ashamed to go out on the street and everyone tells me to do something. I am doing something, but there are many congressmen who do not even have the courage to go up to the podium to speak about the STF, they are scared shitless. Not me, it was God who gave me this seat and if he wants, he can take it away.”

Then, he once again aimed his artillery at the Judiciary. “To put an end to the mess, here comes the CNJ, where the notables decided to organize a joint effort to see the prosecution of drug traffickers who were arrested with less than 40 grams. For the love of God, when are you (the CNJ) going to organize a joint effort for the judges to sentence thousands of cases that are stalled out there? Crime is applauding this decision by the STF.”