Which are the most interesting? While waiting for the inevitable in-depth analysis, we made a very quick selection based on the history of each individual game, and a small but intriguing selection came out: let’s see it.

There are many New PS4 and PS5 Game Deals on PlayStation Store as part of a promotion that started in the last few hours and does not yet have an official page. However, we know that the discounts will be valid until July 18 and that almost 1800 products are involved.

Our advice

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is at first promotionright in conjunction with the latest update, and you can therefore purchase it taking advantage of a 30% discount at €52.49 instead of €74.99.

Have you read the review of Indika? The adventure set in an alternative 19th century Russia will see us control a young nun who discovers she can talk to the devil in person, and so he sets out to discover the world that lives outside his convent.

The title developed by Oddmeter is also in its first ever reduction and can therefore be yours at lowest price so farthat is, €19.99 instead of €24.99: a 20% reduction that comes in handy if you have already decided to buy the game.

The discount on Ghostrunner 2 is definitely more substantial, which you can take home for half price: €19.99 instead of €39.99, in this case however considering that in May the cyberpunk action from One More Level was available for free for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

Finally, few doubts for IMMORTALITY, the narrative experience signed by Sam Barlow which will involve us in an exciting search among three lost films: with the new offers, the game is available at €10.99 instead of €19.99 if you are a PS Plus subscriber.