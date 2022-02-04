Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- The rows with patients with dry coughrunny nose, headache, body aches, sweating, and fever outside hospitals are not reduced in Mazatlan.

Neither the cold nor the rain that occurred on Thursday morning made them give up waiting to enter the Social Security Respiratory Care Modules.

This demand is reflected in the figures given in the daily report of the Ministry of Health on Covid-19.

Mazatlan registered 99 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 in the last 24 hours. Also, two people died from the virus. There are 546 active Covid-19 patients in the municipality.

Despite the fact that the municipal authority assures that infections are going down, in the last four days there were 11 deaths from the virus.

Likewise, 420 new cases of coronavirus were accumulated from Monday to Thursday. They have 546 active patients. Although it is true that the figures have gone down, it is still a high figure. In addition, there are 453 suspects in Mazatlan.

Without counting the people who do not come to the consultation, indicated the director of the general hospital, Carlos Leonel Verdugo, who calls on people who present symptoms to go immediately to the doctor to be evaluated and receive the appropriate treatment.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tourist Services of Mazatlan, Roberto Lem, recognized that in almost all companies had employees who were infected of the virus. This happened during the month of January, and despite this wave that hit everyone, it was not necessary to close any business.

In addition, the staff has already returned to their work after the recovery, which was quick in almost all cases.

Given the wave of infections that has hit the productive sector, the Mexican Institute of Social Security and the Ministry of Labor required employers to recognize the Covid permit as temporary disability.