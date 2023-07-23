After having been on the Porque hoy es sábado program with Andrés, Laura Bozzo, in conversation with La República, asked that the affection she receives from the Mexican public not be compared with the one Nicolla Porcella has been receiving during her time at “La casa de los Famosos”. “Obviously there are levels. You compare me to Nicola, we’re up to our balls. Tell me about Tania Libertad, who is very loved by Mexicans,” said the “lawyer for the poor.”

Although the well-known host was blunt when she distanced herself from the ex-warrior, she indicated that she appreciated Porcella, but pointed out that achieving the affection of the Mexican public depends on the artist’s talent. “Nicola, obviously he is a great influencer, I love him very much, and well, depends on the talent“.

Will Laura return to Peruvian TV?

In other statements given to the newspaper La Republica, Laura confirmed her return to Peruvian television, but pointed out that it will take place within the program hosted by Andrés Hurtado and indicated that this will be a new project that will be called “Laura in Action”. “I am going to agree to work on some programs with Andrés, but I have planned to carry out this new format that is Laura in action. No longer in the forum, but in the street“.

