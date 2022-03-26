Home page world

The capital letter Z was painted on a wall in the national colors of Ukraine. This is how sympathizers express their support for the Russian armed forces. © Hájek Ondøej/CTK/dpa

The use of the “Z” sign by the Russian Armed Forces becomes a criminal offence. In the event of public display, criminal consequences are to be expected.

Munich – Anyone who publicly displays the license plate “Z” of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war in this country must expect criminal consequences. “The Bavarian public prosecutors are taking consistent action against people who publicly approve of the war of aggression that violates international law,” Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich (CSU) told the German Press Agency in Munich on Friday. “We do not accept international crimes being condoned.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched a criminal war of aggression that is causing terrible suffering for the Ukrainian people, Eisenreich said. The Bavarian judiciary is therefore looking closely. “Freedom of expression is a great asset of our constitution. Everyone is allowed to express their opinion in Germany. But freedom of expression ends where criminal law begins.” Anyone who publicly uses the “Z” sign in Bavaria must know that they could be liable to prosecution. (dpa)