In the program ‘Let the Joy Come’of TV Aztecait’s time for changes. Several of the same hosts will stop appearing in the morning broadcast in which they also participate Flower Blonde and it is this journalist who confirms the names of the drivers who are ‘leaving’.

For days now, it has been repeatedly mentioned on social media that ‘Let the Joy Come’program of TV Aztecawould stop having the participation of several drivers and is now Flower Blonde who tells what he knows.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Flor Rubio mentions on the YouTube channel, ‘Dulce y Picosito’ that several of her colleagues in ‘Venga la Alegría’ will say goodbye to the broadcast of TV Aztecawell changes are coming.

Flor Rubio Instagram photo

“It’s no longer a secret and the cast that everyone already knows will be recording the programs for the next two weeks, but a new cast is coming.”

In accordance with Flower Blonde who will leave the broadcast ‘Let the Joy Come’ are Alex Sirvent, Natalia Valenzuela, Natalia Subtil, Alan Mora and Jessica Bulman.

“They have already been notified that their stage in ‘Let Joy Come’. They have already told you that this stage is over. Everyone is leaving…”, he mentions. Flower Blonde.

The following will remain on the Weekend broadcast of ‘Venga la Alegría’:

Esmeralda Ugalde

Pedro Prieto

Olga Mariana

Ismael Zhu “The Chinese”

Carlos Quirarte

Who is participating in ‘Come on Joy’?

Laura Bozzo, Ferka and Rey Grupero will soon be joining ‘Venga la Alegría’.