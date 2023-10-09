At least nine Americans died in the attacks carried out by the Hamas group against Israel over the weekend, reported the Department of State this Monday, updating a previous figure of four. Additionally, an unknown number of missing Americans are reported, as well as citizens of Colombia, Mexico, Brazil, Paraguay and Peruallegedly taken hostage.

The State Department reported that it is in contact with the affected families and is providing the necessary consular assistance, according to spokesman Matthew Miller. The Hamas attack has had a high human cost, with more than 1,000 dead on both sides of the conflict.

In response to the escalation of violence, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinannounced the deployment of the aircraft carrier strike group USS Gerald Ford in the eastern Mediterranean to provide support to Israel. This flotilla, which includes the newest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the US fleet, along with cruise ships and destroyers, aims to demonstrate the strength and response capacity of the United States to the situation.

With the deployment, the United States aims to prevent further expansion of the conflict in the region. In the wake of the Hamas attacks, the Israeli government formally declared a state of war and authorized “significant military measures” in retaliation.

In addition to the Ford aircraft carrier, the United States will send the cruiser USS Normandy and the destroyers USS Thomas Hudner, USS Ramage, USS Carney and USS Roosevelt, and will increase the presence of squadrons of F-35, F-15, F-16 and A-10 in the area.

Austin stressed that the US is committed to providing the Israel Defense Forces with additional equipment and resources, including ammunition, as part of its support to the country amid the crisis.

Latin Americans from five countries missing in Israel

Two young Colombians were reported missing after the escalation of violence in Iarael. Likewise, the Foreign Minister of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, announced through social networks that a man and a woman were allegedly taken hostage by the Hamas group in Gaza. She assured that the government is in contact with the authorities in Israel and relatives to follow up and provide support to those affected.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Peru announced this Monday that two of its citizens have been reported missing after Saturday’s attacks. For its part, this Sunday night, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay reported the disappearance of two of its citizens. In Brazil, authorities reported that three Brazilian citizens attending a music festival were missing after Saturday’s Hamas military raid.