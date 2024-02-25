Senator claims that the demonstration is “orderly” and asked supporters to avoid bringing banners and posters to the event

The senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) stated that the organization of the event promoted by former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Sunday (25.Feb.2024) identified “some infiltrators in the crowd who are disrespecting” the premise of a peaceful act. The declaration was published on your official profile on X (ex-Twitter).

The congressman declared that the demonstration is “peaceful and orderly” and that the organizers are “watching” on alleged infiltrators. The event is monitored by SSP-SP (São Paulo Public Security Secretariat) through drones and physical and mobile security cameras.

Protesters began to fill Avenida Paulista, in front of the Masp (São Paulo Assis Chateaubriand Art Museum), around 9am. The event is scheduled to start at 3pm.

The group is concentrated in front of the main trio, “Daredevil”, where the speeches will be made. Former president Jair Bolsonaro, former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, the pastor Silas Malafaia and allied congressmen.

Supporters sing evangelical songs, such as “Because he lives”performed by André Valadão, in addition to war cries, such as “I came for free” It is “Come back, Bolsonaro”.

Watch videos posted by supporters and congressmen on social media (2min13s):