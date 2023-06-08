In the secret documents affair surrounding Donald Trump, there are increasing signs that the former US President may soon be indicted. Several US media reported on Wednesday evening (local time) that prosecutors from special counsel Jack Smith’s team had informed Trump’s lawyers that the ex-president was the personal target of their investigation.

This is reportedly a precursor to possible charges against the 76-year-old Republican, who plans to run again in the 2024 presidential election. The “New York Times” and the news channel CNN, among others, reported on the information given to the lawyers, citing informed circles.

The US federal police FBI seized around 11,000 documents, including many with classification levels, during a raid on Trump’s private home in Mar-a-Lago in the US state of Florida last August. Trump took the documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago at the end of his term in January 2021.

Presidents are required by law to turn over official records to the National Archives after the end of their term of office. In addition, there are strict legal rules for dealing with secret documents, including a law on espionage.

“No one told me I was going to be charged”

In November, Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel, Jack Smith, to take over the investigation into the affair. Smith is also investigating Trump’s criminal liability in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol storming.







It was initially unclear when Trump’s lawyers were informed that the ex-president was the target of investigations into the document affair. On Monday, however, three Trump lawyers were seen arriving at the Justice Department. According to media reports, they argued before representatives of the ministry against charges against the right-wing populist.

When a journalist reported on Wednesday ahead of the New York Times and CNN reports that Trump would soon be indicted, the ex-president wrote on his online platform Truth Social: “Nobody told me that I would be indicted and I should be.” Neither do I, because I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Trial in hush money affair is scheduled to begin in the spring

Trump is already the first ex-president in US history to be indicted: In March, Manhattan prosecutors charged him with paying hush money to porn actress Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

The trial in New York for allegations of falsifying business documents in the affair is scheduled to begin in the spring of next year – and thus in the middle of the Republican primary campaign for the 2024 presidential candidacy, in which Trump is the clear favorite.