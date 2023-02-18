Mexico.- In a country where people disappear daily and it is news when several days go by without clandestine graves with bodies being found, the arrival of a platform to make localization tasks easier of the latter.

According to official figures, only in 2022 It is estimated that an average of 27 people disappeared per day in the Mexican territory. Meanwhile, from 2007 to date, that is, since the six-year term of the former president Felipe Calderon so far in the government of the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obradormore than 110 have been counted missing in the Mexican Republic, as well as more than 2,000 clandestine graves.

According to what was disclosed by “The Herald of Mexico”the “Citizen Platform of Graves” uses geospatial techniques and machine learning (algorithms that progressively improve from their interaction with information) to contribute to the search for the disappeared in Mexico.

The end of the electronic platform is identify and delimit search regions with a high probability of having clandestine graves. To date, the results of the tool have been used by independent search, family and forensic groups in the states of Nuevo León, Baja California, Chihuahua and Guanajuato.

For the platform to work, the first thing that has been done is the collection of data on clandestine graves that have already been found, this by collecting information from access to information requests and notes from the media. The data focuses on the year, the geographical description of the place of discovery and the number of bodies found.

For example, for the state of Baja California, the Plataforma Ciudadana de Fosas used 52 coordinates from the reports as training data to develop a geospatial model.

Based on the data collected, the tool focuses on three aspects: the analysis of the Point Patterns, Clandestine Space, and Nitrogen Accumulation.

It should be noted that the Citizen Platform of Fosas is the result of the work derived from the Human Rights Program of the Universidad Iberoamericana, the Mexican Commission for the Defense and Promotion of Human Rights, ARTICLE 19 Office for Mexico and Central America, Data Cívica and the Human Rights Data Analysis Group.