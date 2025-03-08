When will Barcelona-Osasuna be played? Right now is an unknown. There are hardly any free dates in the calendar and only the road would be clear in this regard if Barça was used or the Copa del Rey or the Champions League. If it exceeds the Cup semifinals (it was 4-4 in the first leg against Atlético and the return is April 2) and the eighths (he won 0-1 in Lisbon in the first game) and the rooms in European competition then there would not be a hole in the calendar until the end of May, just between days 37 (May 18) and 38 of the League (May 25).

There would then be an extraordinary situation because the last two days have to be played in unified schedule if there is something at stake and Barcelona would have an extra ball.

If the Flick team falls into the Cup a possible date would be April 27

On the other hand, if Hansi Flick’s team is eliminated on April 2 in the Metropolitan the game could be set for the weekend of the Cup final, which is played in the Cartuja of Seville on April 26. On April 27 it would be a possible option if there is good predisposition by the AFE players union, since there is a break for all those players who are not involved in the match for the couro title. In fact, Villarreal-Espanyol, who postponed last Monday for weather reasons, could also be played on April 27.

In the same way if Barcelona is out in the Champions in the round of 16, the party against Osasuna would be willing to play or April 8 or 9 or April 15 or 16. If the round where Barça fell were the room then the dates that would be released would be April 29-30 and May 6-7. “On Wednesday we have a meeting with LaLiga to analyze many things, including the scope of competitions. We are going to sit, talk and make decisions. Nothing is easy with the calendar that we have to look for this game date. It is a very sad day, ”summarized the president of the Spanish Federation, Rafael Louzán.