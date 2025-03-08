A Study of the National University of Australia (ANU) argues that they would exist Four different types of lovers. Research has analyzed how each profile manages love and relationships.

Experts and researchers investigated romantic love thinking in More than 30 countries Collecting data from the Romantic Love Survey 2022. The study, which compared the responses of young people between 18 and 25 years who had been published less than two years, was published in Personality and Individual Differences.

Among the main themes that were discussed with the young people highlighted the obsessions among couplesthe commitment, the intensity of love, how often they have sex or their experiences with other people.

Once the answers and compared to each other, experts distinguished four types of lovers: intense, libidinous, mild and moderate. It is true that within these groups, each member lives love as a couple differently and that can evolve and manifest in another way later.

The group of ‘intense’

29% of young people said their feelings manifested in a way passionate and even obsessive. “They are the type of people who are madly in love,” says the author of the study, Adam Bode. Although they have great emotional intensity, they also have a great commitment to their partner. 60% of the total are women.

The group of ‘libidinosos’

This is the least numerous group of the study, with 9.6%, and greater sexual activity (an average of 10 per week). The levels of anxiety and depression, which were also studied and analyzed, were very low, however, they are people who travel, smoke more tobacco and waste money.

The group of ‘mild’

The ‘slight’ take 20% of respondents representing the group of people with More in love And shorter, and those who take the most to fall in love. Among them, only 25.31% were clear that their partner was really in love with it.

The ‘moderate’ group

With the first place is the group of ‘moderates’, with 40.9% of the participants. According to Bode, this group led mostly by men, is the more “balanced” As emotions, with low levels of obsession, intensity or romantic attachment.