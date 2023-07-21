Of Luca Carra

Of Long Covid there is not one but four. In order of frequency: a Long Covid characterized by chronic fatigue, headache, memory loss. One with respiratory symptoms (cough and shortness of breath). One with mainly muscle and joint pain. Finally one that affects the nervous system with loss of touch and smell. They are in all probability clinical conditions with different causes but all originating from aftermath of SARS-CoV-2 infection, which can last for years and ruin the lives of millions of patients. This was established by a multicenter study directed by the Infectious Diseases of the University of Verona as part of the European project «Orchestra, published today in the journal eClinical Medicine of the group lancet.

Who risks the most If confirmed, the research represents a fundamental step in the fight against a multifaceted and elusive syndrome, characterized by hundreds of symptoms and, for now, with no cure. Unlike the majority of research carried out so far, this quadripartition helps you figure out who is most at risk: le women are more likely to develop chronic fatigue or pain and neurological symptomswho he was already suffering from lung disease before the infection could develop a Long Covid of a respiratory natureHowever, those who experienced gastrointestinal symptoms during acute infection may suffer from chronic fatigue. Who instead presented at the debut loss of touch or smellin addition to neurological Long Covid, he could present respiratory and fatigue symptoms. See also Covid emergency state, extension or not? What do Bassetti, Vaia, Andreoni, Gismondo say

Vaccine, antibodies and cortisone help avoid it The fact that Long Covid is divided into four different clinical pictures does not imply that a patient suffers from only one of them. The most unfortunate can add several. The more severe formsindeed, they have at least three. “Women unfortunately have a triple risk of severe Long Covidjust as those who had gastrointestinal symptoms or kidney complications during the acute infection are at greater risk », explains al Courier Evelina Tacconelli, orchestra project and publication coordinator. «But there are also Good news: who has been vaccinated, or has received treatments based on cortisone or monoclonal antibodies during the infection has a much lower risk of developing Long Covid».

Machine learning to better understand the disease For two years, the study followed 1,796 patients affected by Covid in five different countries (Italy, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Argentina) who were uniformly subjected to a battery of clinical, biochemical, serological tests and a questionnaire to measure the quality of life after 3, 6 and 12 months from the onset of the disease. 57% of patients reported at least one symptom one year after infection. The symptoms encountered in this multicenter cohort were collected in four different clinical pictures making use of advanced machine learning techniques, which made it possible to confirm known risk and protective factors, but also to highlight new ones, such as gastrointestinal symptoms – which seem to indicate one of the factors involved in Long Covid in the intestinal microbiota – and the use of cortisone in initial treatments, which thanks to its anti-inflammatory action has probably reduced the risk of the disease becoming chronic. The reasons why theto be a woman

more prone to pitfalls of this long ordeal, which affects 30 to 60 million people worldwide, could depend on some female genetic and hormonal components. See also Hearing problems? Who is best to contact and what are the solutions (including the cochlear implant)

Identify the people most at risk to stop the syndrome The study of the Orchestra project does not give definitive answers and is the first of an ongoing series of studies involving dozens of cohorts of the population, patients and health professionals distributed in Europe, Africa and South America. But surely put order in the Long Covid nebula making it possible to identify the people most at risk and to start studies to understand the causes and mechanisms of the disease. And therefore, finally, new treatments to dodge Covid and its poisoned fruits.