Guamúchil.- The Municipal Institute for Women in Salvador Alvarado every day receives new cases of family violence, quite a serious problem, which unfortunately does not stop there, since since the current administration began there have been five cases of sexual abuse of minors, as stated Ana Villeladirector of ImMujeres.

The official explained that these figures are very alarming, since the municipality is relatively small and, despite this, the rates of sexual violence against minors are alarming, since she assured that of the five confirmed cases are just the tip of the icebergsince it detailed that 20 to 30 percent of cases of sexual abuse against children in the municipality are not reportedso the authorities cannot act in search of providing support to the victims.

Ana Villela also noted that in most cases of sexual violence that have been reported so far They are 9 and 11 year old girls.for which he pointed out that it is necessary for mothers and fathers to be very alert, with the aim of preventing their little girl from being a victim of abuse, since the statistics indicate that all the cases registered in the municipality occurred within the home, that is, the perpetrator was a relative or the sentimental partner of the mother of the family.

This undoubtedly indicates that, just eight months after the start of the current municipal government period, the cases of abused minors have been really worrying, mainly because much of this cannot be tracked by lack of a complaint.

For this reason Ana Villela He invited the heads of the household to file a complaint, since only in this way will the authorities be able to follow up on the case, as well as providing psychological support to the victim.

He also pointed out that the fathers and mothers of families must be very attentive changes in children’s behavior, since in this way it can be detected if they are being abused.