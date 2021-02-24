In Russia, there are fewer ultra-highnets (people with a fortune of more than $ 30 million). Their number decreased by a thousand people per year (to 8015). This is stated in the study The Wealth Report 2021 by Knight Frank (available at the disposal of Lenta.ru).

The largest increase in the rich was in China (plus 9594 people). Worldwide, the annual growth rate was 2.4 percent (plus 12,400). There are 521 653 people on the planet with a capital of more than $ 30 million. Experts predict that over the next five years, the number of ultra-hints in the world will grow by 27 percent (to 663,483 people).

In Russia, the super-rich will increase by almost 30 percent by 2025 (up to 10,346 people), analysts are sure. According to the survey, most of the wealthy around the world are worried about the pandemic, the politics of individual states and tax regulations.

The combined wealth of Russia’s top wealthy rose by $ 1.37 billion in January 2021. The capital of one of the main owners of Norilsk Nickel, Vladimir Potanin, increased by $ 704 million (to $ 30.7 billion). Co-owner of Novatek Leonid Mikhelson took second place in the rating, but his fortune fell by $ 403 million (to $ 24.4 billion). NLMK beneficiary Vladimir Lisin has grown rich by $ 358 million in a month (up to 24.2 billion).