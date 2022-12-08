UBS: the number of billionaires in the world fell from 2775 to 2688 people in 2022

The number of billionaires in the world has dropped from 2,775 to 2,688 in 2022 compared to last year. Their combined wealth has dropped from $13.1 trillion to $12.7 trillion, the report said. report Swiss bank UBS.

It is noted that 360 people’s assets have decreased, and because of this, their fortune has ceased to reach the mark of one billion dollars. At the same time, 273 new billionaires were included in the list.

Most of the billionaires in March turned out to be in the United States – 735. Compared to last year, their number increased by 11, and their total wealth – by almost 7 percent, to 4.701 trillion dollars. China was in second place in terms of the number of billionaires (540). They became less by 86 people, and the total capital fell from 2.532 to 2.027 trillion dollars.

Russia has seen the most significant decline in the number of billionaires and their assets. There were 83 billionaires in the country in March, up from 117 last year. Their capital collapsed by 43.5 percent, from $578.1 billion to $326.9 billion. The strongest increase was recorded in India, where the number of billionaires grew from 140 to 166, and their total wealth increased by 25.7% to $749.8 billion.

Most of the wealthy were in the finance and investment industry. The technology sector has also turned out to be profitable. Mechanical engineering, according to the authors of the report, “is also flourishing.”

On December 7, Elon Musk lost first place in the Forbes billionaire ranking, losing to Bernard Arnault, head of LVMH Moet Hennessy – Louis Vuitton. The American entrepreneur fell to second place on the list several times in an hour, but later regained the position.