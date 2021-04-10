In recent times, three voices of Kirchnerism have been raised to criticize the export sector, which is supposed to provide the dollars to get Argentina out of the extra large economic crisis in which it is immersed. The criticisms were directed in particular to the sector agro-exporter, justly the one that leaves the most dollars in the coffers of the Central Bank.

This Friday, the increasingly influential Secretary of Commerce, Paula Spanish, angered by the price increases of the meat, said that to the officials of that area “the pulse of closing meat exports is not going to shake us if we continue to see this type of speculative behavior ”.

Before, on January 14 of this year and speaking more generally about the rise in prices, the deputy Fernanda vallejos placeholder image complained sourly that in Argentina “We have the curse of exporting food.”

The tone of the attacks on food exporters had been set by the vice president herself Cristina Kirchner last December, in the remembered ceremony held at the Estadio Unico de La Plata, when he pointed out that although the economy “is going to grow in 2021” he warned that his wish is that those benefits don’t “just keep it for three or four alive.” In those days there was already talk of the good harvest and good prices for the agricultural sector, in addition to the important recovery in meat exports.

The truth is that the export sector in general has been severely punished by occasional statements but much more by reality.

A recent report from the Center for Studies for Production that depends on the ministry that leads Matias Kulfas, revealed worrying numbers: “In 2020, there were 9,066 companies exporting goods, a 7.9% less than in the previous year. The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was the main factor. Between the companies that were created and those that were destroyed in the different sectors of activity, a net of 779 fewer companies “.

But the loss of exporting companies has been going on for a long time. and it is not explained only by the pandemic effect. In 2010, there were 13,147 companies that managed to sell part of their production abroad. Today they are 9,066. In other words, in 10 years the number of exporting firms was reduced by 31%. For more information: most of the firms that stopped exporting sor were they SMEs.

The main points of the report:

– The total of exporting companies made external sales in 2020 for a value of US $ 54,612 million, 15.7% less than in 2019. It was the first contraction after 4 years of moderate growth.

– In the last year, the reduction in the number of companies was mainly explained by those that export up to US $ 50,000 (-302 firms). Since 2007, Argentina lost 5,378 companies that sell abroad.

– Except in 2017 and 2019, in the rest of the years there was a continuous contraction of firms. The bulk of the drop is due to companies that they export for a small amount, process that was accelerated with the emergence of COVID-19.

– Between 2007 and 2020, 2,969 companies were lost they exported up to US $ 50,000, which represents more than 55% of the total lost.

In 2020, industrial companies in the food, beverages and tobacco sector accounted for more than half of the value of exports (52.3%) and 20% in number of firms.

Businessman Gustavo Grobocopatel He opined on his Twitter account about the numbers of the official report that gave an account of the debacle of exporting firms: “Until this trend is reversed, we will not be able to stop creating poverty. We can do anything but we cannot avoid its consequences. What right of a worker is defended if he loses his job? ” .

.Grobocopatel has been based for some years in the Uruguayan city of Colonia. From there, he spoke yesterday with Clarion, where he expanded his criticism of the anti-company and anti-exporter model.

“The dynamics of these times tell us that we have to worry about sustaining current companies and creating new companies. The next world is going to require new companies, the data in that report is impressive. For a decade we have been losing in the balance of exports and in the general. Anti-export sentiment makes everything worse. If the round-trip flow is not facilitated, we will go wrong “

– While this is happening, the Government insists that it is necessary to add value to exports from the countryside. It sounds contradictory.

– They do not understand that companies do not invest in processing raw materials or in more sophisticated value chains because there are no policies that go in the same direction. The agenda must be expansive, to attract more multinationals. Add value Without free trade agreements, it is useless, because nobody would buy what we produce from us. Today we have a state that does not work, with an unbearable tax burden and without free trade.

The consultant Marcelo elizondo, an expert in international trade, expressed. “The starting point of the export decline is 2009/2010. Until then, we enjoyed a competitive exchange rate. And that was when what had been built in the 90’s began to run out. In convertibility there was a modernization of the industrial sector from the import of capital goods that significantly reduced production costs, improved productivity and put many SMEs on the export market. Added to this, in the early years of this century, was the boom in commodities and Chinese demand In 2010 we reached the export record of 84,000 million dollars. But that is where inflation, macroeconomic inconsistency and the exchange rate lag began. Then the stocks, the exchange gap and the growing fiscal pressure were added. Impossible to grow. “

– Why were SMEs the most affected?

– Because they are more sensitive to macroeconomic disorder. From the outside they are seen as a risky supplier, which can fail at any time, something that is more difficult for a cereal company or an automotive company to do.

– What was the real effect of the pandemic?

– It was noticed, but let’s see what happened globally. Trade fell 5% in 2020, but our exports fell 16% A recent report circulates in the Chamber of Exporters where they point out that “in the last 10 years the total number of large exporters and SMEs fell significantly, registering in the year 2020 almost 2,000 exporting SMEs less than in 2011 and in the case of large companies, a decrease of close to 200 firms out of 800 in the base year ”.

Enrique Mantilla, head of the Chamber, summed up Clarion the vision of the sector. “The leadership has to understand that it is necessary to have a national export strategy based on inclusive productivity and investment, which are the basis of sustainable development.”