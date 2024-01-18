Peaceful negotiations on Ukraine will be possible when Western countries realize that the continuation of the armed conflict only worsens its position as a state, and see that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have suffered a complete defeat. Such forecasts were given by experts interviewed by Izvestia, commenting on the statement of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, made at a press conference held on January 18. The chief of Russian diplomacy does not see the willingness of Western countries and Kyiv to negotiate with Russia; rather, they are interested in escalating the conflict. How the Russian minister presents the prospects for the Palestinian-Israeli crisis, whether there are chances of resuming a strategic dialogue with the West, and what priorities the Russian Federation sets for 2024 – in the Izvestia article.

About Russia's tasks for 2024

At a meeting with journalists that lasted more than two and a half hours, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov managed to both note the main events related to Russian diplomacy in 2023 and briefly outline plans for the new year 2024. For example, he said that next week he would go to New York to participate in a special meeting of the UN Security Council on the Middle East settlement and collective resolution of international conflicts. In addition, Lavrov is planning a trip to Brazil at the end of February, where the G20 ministerial meeting will take place.

In general, speaking about the goals and objectives of Russian foreign policy, the head of the Foreign Ministry noted that the Russian Federation “will continue to promote the ideals of truth and justice in international affairs.”

— We will do everything to make international relations more democratic, — Lavrov said.

Against this background, perhaps the central international event will be the summit of the BRICS leaders, which is scheduled for October in Kazan. The chief of Russian diplomacy recalled that the Russian Federation has been presiding over the association since the beginning of the year. Since January, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Ethiopia have become its new members.

“BRICS symbolizes the wealth of a multipolar world,” the minister emphasized. — Russia, which has assumed the rights of BRICS chairman since January 1, will, of course, pay special attention to ensuring that the “newcomers” fit organically into our common work and thereby contribute to the strengthening of positive trends not only within BRICS as such, but also internationally arena in the interests of the world majority.

About Russian partners

Relations between Russia and China are currently stronger and more reliable than the classical understanding of the term “military alliance” that appeared during the Cold War era, Lavrov said, announcing the broad bilateral agenda of our countries for 2024. “Russian-Chinese relations, as our leaders have repeatedly emphasized, are experiencing the best period in their entire history,” the minister added.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry admitted that there are points that require discussion, since each side seeks to obtain the most favorable treatment in matters of economic interaction. “But always, in all cases, the interests of Russia and China as a result of negotiations come down to a common denominator,” he said.

The minister also drew attention to the personal communication between Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, as well as to the specific results of cooperation: the share of the use of national currencies in mutual settlements has reached 90%, five intergovernmental commissions of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China are working, such indicators are only found in bilateral relations between Moscow and Beijing .

Among other countries that the Russian Federation considers its “close circle,” Sergei Lavrov named Iran, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar. In addition, he spoke about Russia's interest in developing relations with states and groups of countries in other regions of the world – with the League of Arab States, ASEAN, the African Union, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean Countries and others.

Lavrov spoke about strengthening relations with other allies of Russia: primarily with Belarus within the framework of the Union State. The Russian Federation and other CSTO countries actively carried out the tasks of ensuring stability and security in all its dimensions, Lavrov added. He also noted the role of the Eurasian Economic Union in deepening economic ties.

On the prospects of conflict in Ukraine

Much attention at the press conference was paid to the situation in Ukraine and relations between Russia and the West. The reason for their aggravation and the Ukrainian conflict was Washington’s “course of unbridled expansion of the anti-Russian NATO bloc, expansion into the post-Soviet space.” With its policy of expanding the alliance, the United States wanted to turn Kyiv “into an instrument for destroying <...> history, shared memory, and destroy any ties between the Russian and Ukrainian peoples.”

— [Россия] “did not put up with the use of the Kyiv regime as a tool for creating direct threats to its security,” Lavrov said, adding that Moscow also could not come to terms with a “frontal attack” on everything Russian in Ukraine.

According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, the West is still not ready to conduct serious negotiations. However, in his opinion, the curators would like to achieve greater flexibility from Kyiv, in connection with which last summer they called on Vladimir Zelensky to hold presidential elections in the country.

“The West would like to have more flexibility, because they apparently have already realized that the blitzkrieg, which was so advertised with the ultimate goal of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, is all an illusion, and that the situation has changed dramatically,” Lavrov said. “They realized their mistake, it’s hard to admit it.” And this is expressed in the fact that they are now looking for some kind of external signals that would seem to allow them to support Ukraine, and on the other hand, allow them to push Kiev to become more accommodating and begin to obey its Western bosses – Lavrov noted.

The Russian expert community doubts that peace negotiations on Ukraine can begin in 2024. One of the reasons remains the persistence of Kyiv’s demand for the return of the country’s borders to those of 1991.

“Negotiations are impossible until the Ukrainian leadership reconsiders its positions or changes. The West can push Ukraine towards peace negotiations when it considers that its army has suffered a complete defeat on the battlefield and further course of action will only complicate the position of Ukraine as a state, former UN Deputy Secretary General and ex-Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ordzhonikidze told Izvestia. .

On the path to resolving the conflict in the Middle East

Regarding the issue of the conflict in the Middle East, Sergei Lavrov emphasized the unchanged position of the Russian Federation: ensuring sustainable and long-term security of the entire region, including Israel, is possible only with the creation of a Palestinian state, as required by UN Security Council resolutions. Without resolving the key issue, it is impossible to prevent relapses of military escalations. Moscow, Lavrov said, is ready to play an active role in resolving the conflict.

The West also understands this, the diplomat believes: “The fact that now Biden, Blinken, and the Europeans are talking about the need to start moving towards the creation of a Palestinian state, they understand that without this it is very difficult to calm the situation. But starting a movement is not enough. We need to get together and create, we need to bring the Palestinians and Israelis to the negotiating table.”

At the same time, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that Moscow is “very interested” in ensuring that all the necessary conditions for ensuring Israel’s security system are met.

“This is our long-time partner, our country was the first to recognize the independence of Israel,” the minister recalled. — There are now about 2 million citizens there who are also citizens of Russia, immigrants from Russia. Of course, we are not indifferent to this. We are ready to play an active role in ensuring a meaningful settlement that will guarantee Israel's security.

It is still difficult to talk about a quick resolution of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, says Andrei Bystritsky, Chairman of the Board of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai International Discussion Club.

— The conflict in the Middle East has been going on for a long time, there are periods of greater and lesser aggravation. In the current situation, it is difficult to expect a quick settlement; it requires the consent of all parties and some kind of reasonable compromise. However, there is hope that another escalation will not occur, because no one is interested in a big conflict, he told Izvestia.

On attempts to resume strategic dialogue with the West

In December 2023, Russia and the United States exchanged written proposals on strategic stability. Moscow, in its documents, continued to defend the principles of organizing a security system on the European continent, put forward at the end of 2021. Then, as you know, the United States responded by refusing an invitation to dialogue from the Russian Federation.

Now the resumption of dialogue on strategic stability has also not taken place. “We believe [переданные Москве] American ideas are unacceptable. <…> [США] do not hide their intentions when talking about strategic stability – to take the non-nuclear component of military confrontation out of the equation, thereby consolidating the serious quantitative advantage that the collective West has in this area,” Lavrov said.

Washington’s approach does not imply a discussion of additional joint measures in the field of arms control, and therefore Moscow sees no reason for itself “for any conversation with the United States about strategic stability.”

Moreover, the United States and NATO do not demonstrate the slightest interest in resolving the Ukrainian conflict, around which the modern model of Western actions towards Russia is built. They also do not see in Russia any desire to eliminate the fundamental contradictions that led to the current state of affairs.

The fact that “the Americans and the British call the tune for Europe” and therefore do not allow the European Union to acquire strategic autonomy does not contribute to the settlement of relations.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry was forced to state: “today in this area (strategic stability and security – Izvestia) there are extremely negative dynamics, this trend is getting worse.” At the same time, Western countries are actively resisting the transition to a multipolar world. Nevertheless, the Russian Federation, Lavrov emphasized, did not allow its interests as a great power to be infringed.

However, this situation may change in 2024, since elections are being held in many countries this year and a change in elites is likely, says Sergei Ordzhonikidze. “But only on the condition that Western leaders abandon the idea of ​​inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia, before that I do not see any opportunities for returning to strategic dialogue,” the diplomat told Izvestia.

On the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

Moscow has never been the initiator of a cooling of relations with Yerevan, however, the Russian Federation records that “many of the current officials of Armenia, while still in the opposition, campaigning during <...> election campaigns, called for withdrawal from the CSTO, from the EAEU.” Discussions about Yerevan’s possible break with the CSTO arose after Azerbaijan’s special operation on the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, as a result of which the Karabakh economic region returned to the jurisdiction of Baku.

At the same time, the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Yerevan is stalled due to the position of the Armenian leadership, the Russian Foreign Minister emphasized. The reason for this in Russia is seen in the advice of Western countries.

— <…> We saw how the European Union, France, Germany, the United States, as soon as they realized that the Russian-Armenian-Azerbaijani process was producing results in unblocking routes, delimiting the border, and preparing a peace treaty, they immediately became without invitations to become involved in these processes,” Lavrov said.

In particular, he noted that the EU mission in Armenia tried to “sniff out what, where, how is it happening” in terms of Russia’s actions in the region and the tasks that our country sets for itself.

At the same time, the Russian diplomat confirmed that Azerbaijan is ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia on the territory of the Russian Federation, however, Yerevan’s position on this issue still remains unclear. The steps of other countries do not contribute to this either: “I have every reason to say that the West does not want to allow the agreements that were concluded through the mediation of Russia between Yerevan and Baku to take place.”