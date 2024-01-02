Explosions occurred again in Kyiv, an air raid alert was announced

Repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv amid an air raid warning. This was stated by the mayor of the city, Vitaliy Klitschko. He clarified that the explosions occurred in the Goloseevsky district of the capital and in Obolon. In addition, emergency services left for the Pechersky district. According to local media, power went out in a number of areas.

The first explosions during the night from January 1 to January 2 in the Ukrainian capital were heard around 04:10, the publication “Public” reported with reference to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

In addition, on the morning of January 2, explosions occurred in Kharkov. The mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov, spoke about this. He did not provide details. Shortly before this, explosions were reported in Kropyvnytskyi, Kirovograd region. There has been no official confirmation of this information at the moment.

The number of “Daggers” released in Kyiv was called a record

A record number of Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were fired at Kyiv. Also, according to the Ukrainian Air Force (UAF), a flight of Russian attack drones in the direction of the Ukrainian capital was previously recorded. One of the UAVs was spotted in the sky over the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region.

Russian military correspondents reported the attack by a swarm of drones on the evening of January 1, as well as the large Telegram channel “Rybar”. According to the latter, Geranium attack drones were heading to Ukraine. “Over 90 “flying mopeds” hit military targets in Odessa, Starokonstantinov, Dnepropetrovsk, Nikolaev that night,” the publication notes.

Meanwhile, information appeared about the second wave of missiles; seven Tu-95MS were launched from the Caspian Sea. In turn, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on repelling a night attack by kamikaze drones.

On the first day of the New Year, an air raid warning was announced in Kyiv and the region. The operation of air defense systems was reported.

Explosions in Kyiv became known after the terrorist attack in Belgorod

The first information about explosions in the capital of Ukraine appeared on the night of December 31. The number of Belgorod residents killed as a result of shelling of the city center on December 30 has grown to 25. Three children were among the dead.

The Ukrainian military launched a missile strike using cluster munitions. According to the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, on January 1, a four-year-old girl died in a regional hospital, who was in a highly serious condition with injuries to the chest and internal organs. It was impossible to evacuate her to Moscow using air ambulance due to excessive bleeding and disseminated intravascular coagulation syndrome.

Gladkov added that on December 31, two people injured as a result of the missile strike sought medical help. This is a woman with an open fracture of the metacarpal bone and a man with a penetrating wound to the eye with a foreign body. The total number of wounded increased to 109.

Putin called what happened in Belgorod a planned terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with military personnel, called what happened in Belgorod a planned terrorist attack. The head of state visited the Central Military Clinical Hospital named after Vishnevsky and met with soldiers of the special military operation (SVO) on January 1.

In a conversation with military personnel, he touched upon the topic of shelling of Belgorod. “What just happened in Belgorod is, of course, a terrorist act. Why – because under the cover of two Vilkha missiles (…) they struck from multiple launch rocket systems (…) right in the center of the city, where people are walking before the New Year,” Putin said.

At the same time, the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky, announced a change in the perception of the Ukrainian crisis in the international organization and in the world. He noted that many foreign colleagues began to realize this.

“There is a very noticeable change in the world’s perception of the Ukrainian crisis, its root causes and prospects for resolution. For many, the unsightly role of the West in unwinding the crisis is becoming increasingly clear,” the diplomat emphasized.

After the explosions in Belgorod, Russia requested an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council. The Czech Republic refused to participate in this meeting, however, after information emerged about the use of Czech Vampire missiles in an attack on the city, the country's permanent mission to the UN responded that its “support for Ukraine defending itself against Russian aggression complies with international law.”