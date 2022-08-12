The Prosecutor has launched an investigation into manslaughter for the death of Jonathan Gaddo Giusti: 5 people enrolled in the register of suspects

The Prosecutor’s Office of Prato has opened an investigation file for manslaughter, following the death of Jonathan Gaddo Giusti. The 31-year-old boy died last August 6, after being discharged from the hospital two days earlier, on the 4th, with a diagnosis of simple congestion. Now 5 people are under investigation, all hospital staff.

A story that caused shock, anger and lots of it sadness to a family but also to the entire city of Prato. It all started on the night between 3 and 4 August last.

Jonathan felt ill and asked his parents to go to the hospital. He arrived at the emergency room ofSanto Stefano hospitalthe doctors and nurses had subjected him to some analyses,

They had subsequently kept it in observation for a few hours and then they had it resigned and sent home diagnosed with simple congestion.

About 48 hours later, in the early hours of morning of August 6Jonathan accused a another illnessthis time much more acute, which ultimately proved fatal.

Dozens i messages of condolence appeared on social media after the news of the young man’s sudden death spread. Everyone, from the very first moments, wondered how such a huge tragedy could have happened.

An investigation into the death of Jonathan Gaddo Giusti has been opened

There angerin addition to the pain, it has invaded in particular the mom by Jonathan Gaddo Giusti: the woman who saw her son die within two days. Days in which there was very little clear.

In a post on Facebookthe lady had written:

They let my 31-year-old son die of a heart attack. Alone, at home, after a diagnosis of congestion.

Meanwhile, the Prosecutor of Prato has launched an investigation on the incident and the alleged offense is that of manslaughter.

The same health company has instead activated the clinical risk procedureor ordered internal investigations.

At the moment, in the register of investigated have been registered 5 people4 doctors and a nurse from the emergency room of the Prato hospital.

In the next few days it will come performed the autopsy on Jonathan’s body, which hopefully can shed more light on the story.