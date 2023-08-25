Free-floating planets—dark, isolated orbs roaming the universe untethered to any host star—do not simply appear out of cosmic nothingness. They probably form just like other planets: within the rotating disk of gas and dust that surrounds a young star.

But unlike their planetary brethren, these worlds are violently driven from their celestial neighborhoods.

Astronomers once calculated that billions of planets had gone rogue in the Milky Way. Now, scientists at NASA and Osaka University in Japan are increasing the estimate to millions upon millions. Detailed in two studies accepted for publication in The Astronomical Journal, researchers have deduced that these planets are six times more abundant than worlds orbiting their own suns, and identified the second Earth-sized free float ever detected.

The existence of wandering worlds orphaned from their star systems has long been known, but little understood. Previous findings suggested that most of these planets were about the size of Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system. But that conclusion drew a lot of criticism; even the scientists who announced it found it surprising.

To study these rogue worlds, David Bennett, an astronomer at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, and his team used nine years of data from the Microlensing Observations in Astrophysics telescope at the University of Canterbury’s Mount John Observatory in New Zealand. The exoplanets were detected indirectly by measuring how their gravity distorted and magnified the light coming from distant stars behind them, known as microlensing. They estimate that there are about 20 times as many free-floating worlds in our Milky Way galaxy as there are stars, with Earth-mass planets 180 times more common than rogue Jupiters.

The conclusion that most rogue worlds are small makes more sense than the idea that they are the size of Jupiter, Bennett said. This is because planets are believed to go rogue when two protoplanets collide with each other. The force of the impact is so strong that it knocks one out of the fledgling star system entirely.

But planets can be kicked out of their star systems only by larger objects. If most of these orphans were Jupiter-sized, many so-called super-Jupiters must be orbiting host stars—but those are rare. On the other hand, these results suggest that the planets with the lowest mass are the ones that are at risk of being ejected.

Przemek Mróz, an astronomer at the University of Warsaw who was not involved in the study, said the group’s results reinforced earlier clues about rogue worlds from observations made with the Optical Gravitational Lensing Experiment and the Korean Microlensing Telescope Network. . But there’s still some ambiguity about whether these planets are truly free or just have wide enough orbits that scientists can’t link them to a host star.

By: KATRINA MILLER