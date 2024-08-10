Home policy

From: Moritz Maier

Press Split

According to Helmut Dedy, managing director of the Association of German Cities, simple comparisons between East and West or city and country fall short. He wants regions to think together.

Berlin – Almost 34 years after German reunification, “the East” and “the West” are still being compared and often contrasted. In the wake of the upcoming state elections in Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg, East-West comparisons are experiencing a resurgence. Helmut Dedy is the general manager of the German Association of Cities and thus represents 3,200 cities and over 50 million people – throughout the country. He is not a fan of East versus West thinking.

Left behind in the East? “There are disadvantaged places, even in the West”

In an interview with IPPEN.MEDIA the city representative spoke of comparisons that are often too simple. One example: the cliché of left-behind regions, which are mainly found in the east. “There are these disadvantaged places, even in the west,” said Dedy, and continued: “In Saarland, the steel industry has collapsed, in Rhineland-Palatinate the textile and shoe industry, in North Rhine-Westphalia the mining industry. These are regions that are still in some cases undergoing change. We find attractive and less attractive regions in every federal state, and that always depends on what serves as the basis for evaluation.”

Helmut Dedy is the general manager of the German Association of Cities and does not think much of comparing different regions. Instead, they should be considered together. © IMAGO/dts news agency

According to Dedy, this overly simplistic assessment affects the older and newer federal states, but also urban-rural comparisons. Playing off booming urban regions against rural areas affected by fears of decline is also the wrong approach, says Dedy. “And an urban-rural divide is also too simplistic. Urban and rural areas must not be set against each other.”

German Association of Cities Managing Director calls for extension of rent control

Instead, the Association of German Cities’ managing director advocates thinking about regions together. Neither East nor West attributionsnor cities against the country, but rather from connected areas that support each other. According to Dedy, this approach is particularly important when it comes to the question of affordable housing. “Particularly with regard to housing and mobility, we have to think about the state and the country together. Frankfurt am Main for example, is a lively area with shared transport and infrastructure concepts with the surrounding towns,” said the head of the Association of German Cities. “And in the end, it’s always about the question of where we can live well. Some people like the city, others like the country.”

In the interview, Dedy called for an extension of the rent cap in the fight against increasingly expensive housing – in the east and west, as well as in the city and in the country. This is intended to limit excessive rent increases. The traffic light coalition already promised in the 2021 coalition agreement to extend the rent cap, which expires in 2025. Despite their renewed assurances in April of this year, there is still no draft law. Given the federal elections next year, there is not much time left.