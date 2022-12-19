Governor Gladkov announced damage to eight premises during the shelling of Krasnaya Yaruga

During the shelling of Krasnaya Yaruga in the Belgorod region, eight residential and non-residential premises were damaged. Such details of the Ukrainian shelling were revealed by the governor of the region bordering Ukraine Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram-channel.

According to Gladkov, two cars were also damaged. Two people are listed as injured.

“Now we will continue the door-to-door walk in the morning and begin restoration work. Information centers have been set up everywhere. Please do not worry, contact us immediately and we will try to respond as quickly as possible, ”wrote the head of the Russian region.

The governor also added that the authorities will do everything to restore window glazing and roofs for the quick return of residents to their apartments and residential buildings.

The shelling of Krasnaya Yaruga became known on the night of Monday, December 19th. Two people were injured – the girl received shrapnel wounds, she was treated by doctors on the spot; the man had a contusion, he was given medical assistance, but he refused hospitalization.

On October 19, President Vladimir Putin introduced a medium level of response in eight regions, including the Belgorod Region. This implies, in particular, strengthening the protection of public order and the introduction of an increased level of security at energy facilities.