Residents of the Zabaikalsk village of Kuanda who were poisoned by bear meat were treated by visiting hunters

Infected meat of the inhabitants of the village of Kuanda in the Trans-Baikal Territory, where 11 people were poisoned by bear meat, was treated by visiting hunters. These details were shared by a local resident Victoria. Her words leads “Gazeta.Ru”.

“In general, we don’t eat bear meat often. Previously, there were not even cases of poisoning with this meat, ”said the Russian woman.

Information about the first cases of poisoning in the village of Kuanda appeared on July 3. It was reported that nine local residents felt unwell. Six required hospitalization. The Ministry of Health later said that the number of victims had increased to 11.

According to Rospotrebnadzor, four people have trichinosis. This is an acute febrile illness caused by small roundworms.