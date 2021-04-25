There are details of the mass poisoning of children in the pool in the Penza region, as a result of which 21 minors were injured. This is reported on website regional department of the Investigative Committee.

According to the investigation, the deputy director of the sports school in which the incident occurred was drunk and poured acid into the filtration container with chlorine, due to which the chemicals began to evaporate into the air. They got through the ventilation into the pool room, where the trainer and the children were at the training.

The mass poisoning in the city of Nizhny Lomov became known on April 24. It was noted that 20 of the victims were hospitalized, and one more stay in the hospital was not needed.