A man who tried to kill his son in order to take revenge on his wife became a defendant in a criminal case under the article “attempted murder of a minor.” This was reported on October 19 at the Main Directorate of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia for the Leningrad Region.

“The suspect was detained in accordance with Art. 91 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of the Russian Federation and is interrogated on the circumstances of the crime committed. He will be charged soon. The investigation has prepared a petition to the court to select a preventive measure in the form of detention, ”the statement says. message departments.

According to investigators, on October 19, in the city of Kudrovo, a drunken man met his son, who was going to school, and took him home. The suspect called his wife and began to threaten to kill a 9-year-old child. He managed to inflict three stab wounds to the boy in the neck.

Police officers who stormed into the apartment prevented the attempted murder. The child is hospitalized. He is receiving medical attention.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Leningrad Region reported that police detained a drunken man who stabbed his nine-year-old son in the neck with a knife.

On the staircase of the house of law enforcement officers, she met the boy’s mother and said that the man had wounded the child with a knife and threatened to kill him.