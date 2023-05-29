Ombudsman Serdyukova announced the release of six LPR servicemen from captivity

Six Russian soldiers from the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been released from Ukrainian captivity. New details of the exchange conducted by the private-military company (PMC) “Wagner”, said the Ombudsman of the region Victoria Serdyukova in Telegram.

According to her, all the liberated residents of the republic are employees of the 2nd Army Corps.

Earlier it became known that three soldiers of the National Guard were also rescued from captivity. The press service of the department told Lente.ru that among them were two natives of North Ossetia and one resident of the Stavropol Territory, who served in the intelligence unit. The men were captured when, left without bullets, they tried to evacuate a wounded colleague.

On May 25, Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights under the President of Russia, announced that PMC Wagner had exchanged prisoners with Ukraine. The ombudsman did not specify the exact number of released Russian servicemen.