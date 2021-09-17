The Russian Geographical Society (RGO) confirmed the disappearance of a geographic and local history expedition with two of its employees, which went to the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Tomsk Region. Details are reported “TVNZ”…

As it became known, the last time a group of nine people was seen in the Krasnoyarsk Territory was on September 11, 2021 by local residents. The expedition included two employees of the Russian Geographical Society: the head of the expedition Alexey Gaponov and the cameraman Konstantin Ivaschenko, who was filming a documentary. At the same time, the RGS did not act as the organizer of the expedition.

The tourists set off along the Tunguska trail in order to find out the reasons for the transfer of the Ket fort, where the development of Siberia began. They planned to go along the route Krasnoyarsk – Yeniseisk – Yartsevo – Krivlyak – Factory Sym – Lake Opolchum – Lake Burgunkuy – Tsentralny – Klyukvinka – Tomsk. As the members of the group themselves reported, on September 11, they had about 350 kilometers to the working village of Bely Yar. However, they did not appear in the area of ​​the Shim Factory.

At the moment, rescuers have begun a search operation.

Earlier, the fact that representatives of the Russian Geographical Society (RGO) disappeared during an expedition in the Tomsk region, reported Interfax…