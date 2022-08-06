The Federal Penitentiary Service announced the serious condition of one of the seven victims in a colony in Kalmykia

One of the seven injured employees of IK-2 Kalmykia is in serious condition after the attack by prisoners. This was reported in the press service of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the republic, reports TASS.

The department noted that the man had already been operated on. “The remaining six employees in the medical institution received assistance, they will be treated on an outpatient basis,” the press service explained.

On Saturday, August 6, it became known that two convicts in a penal colony in Kalmykia attacked employees. As a result of the incident, one of the workers died and seven others were injured.

It is known that one of the attackers was serving time for several crimes, including robbery. The second prisoner was sentenced to 15 years in prison also for a series of crimes, including murder.

Now a criminal case has been initiated against them under paragraphs “b” and “g” of part 2 of article 105 (“Murder committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, persons in connection with the performance of official activities by this person”), part 3 of article 30, paragraphs “ a”, “b”, “g” of Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder of two or more persons in connection with the performance of official activities by these persons, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”), Part 3 of Article 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation ( “Disorganization of the activities of institutions that provide isolation from society”).