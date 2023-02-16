Details about the health of a child who died in a physical education class in the Moscow region were revealed by the press service of the administration of the Domodedovo city district. The commentary of the department appeared on the website RIA News.

“Physical activity was contraindicated for the child, there was no exercise. All conclusions will be made upon completion of investigative actions,” the press service said.

Earlier it became known that a six-year-old boy died in a physical education lesson in a kindergarten in Domodedovo near Moscow. The child lost consciousness during the lesson, the doctors who arrived at the scene ascertained his death. On the grounds of Article 293, part 2 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“negligence”), a criminal case was initiated.