Ministry of Internal Affairs: the driver who hit people in Kaluga was deprived of his license due to drugs

The driver, who was in a Toyota car that hit people at a bus stop in the center of Kaluga, was deprived of a driver’s license due to driving under the influence of drugs. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The culprit of the accident was detained by the police at the scene of the accident and taken to the department of internal affairs. It turned out that the man had lost his license back in April. A criminal case was initiated against him under article 264 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic rules”).

The accident in the center of Kaluga occurred on Thursday, August 24. Then a drunken man driving a Toyota crashed into a stop where there were a lot of people. 11 people were injured, one of them is in serious condition.