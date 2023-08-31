Mercedes driver from Chechnya, who was found with an arsenal, did not have a license and was drunk

There are details about a driver from Chechnya, whose Mercedes-Benz with an arsenal in the cabin was stopped in the center of Moscow. This is reported REN TV.

It turned out that the 49-year-old man did not have a driver’s license and was drunk. It is noted that the stopped car was with special signals.

Earlier it became known that on the evening of August 29, traffic police inspectors on duty in Teatralniy proezd drew attention to a car, during the inspection of which they found a Kalashnikov assault rifle, 130 rounds of ammunition, a pistol and two F-1 anti-personnel grenades.

Magomed from Chechnya was driving the car. 37-year-old passenger Aslan from the Rostov region tried to escape from the police, but they caught up with him. He had white powder on him.

The security forces are checking to find out the source of the arsenal and the purposes for which it was planned to be used. They have already established that the owner of the car is a 24-year-old resident of Makhachkala.